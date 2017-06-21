Airport in US State of Michigan Evacuated After Police Officer Stabbing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Bishop International Airport in the US state of Michigan was temporarily shut down after a police officer was stabbed there, the airport said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Attention: there has been an incident at the airport. An airport police officer has been injured. All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time," the statement released on Facebook said.

The officer was sent to a hospital and remains in critical condition, local media reported citing Michigan State Police.

Police said that the alleged attacker has been arrested, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is conducting the inquiry in the incident.

The airport advised passengers to check airlines for potential flight cancellations.