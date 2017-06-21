Dozens Rally in US City of Pittsburgh Over Fracking Activities

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the event, dubbed Stop the Madness, held on Tuesday gathered representatives of 11 environmentalist and health groups, who shouted slogans "Stop the Frack Attack" and "Cats Against Fracking" among others.

The people protested the forthcoming construction of the Shell ethane-cracking plant and ongoing hydraulic fracturing activities in the southwestern part of the state, the newspaper said.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique of extracting shale gas and oil by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Opponents of the technology, argue the process poses numerous health, safety and environmental risks, including the potential for fracking fluids and waste to leak into water as well as the large volume of water used.