WASHINGTON, June 20 (Sputnik) — Sources told Politico on Monday that senators will receive the text of the new legislation by the end of this week, and if everything goes smoothly, the vote will take place next week.

Reports indicate the timeline could change if senators respond with desired changes when the legislation is discussed at party meetings throughout the week.

On May 4, the US House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act, the Republicans' proposal that repeals and replaces Obamacare.