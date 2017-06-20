White House Likely to Comment on Comey Tapes by End of Week

Moreover, Spicer suggested that Trump would give a comment on this matter in the next couple of weeks.
On May 12, three days after he fired Comey, Trump said the former FBI director better hope that there are no "tapes" of their conversations before Comey starts leaking to the press.
On June 9, Trump promised to discuss the possible existence of tapes of his conversations with Comey in the very near future.
Shortly after Trump made claims about the recordings, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee urged the administration to hand the recordings over to the panel along with any memos of the conversations.
