White House Likely to Comment on Comey Tapes by End of Week

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Confirms Being Investigated Over Possible Obstruction of Justice in Firing Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked when the Trump administration would release a statement about the recordings, Spicer stated, "So it's possible that we have an answer to that by the end of this week."

Moreover, Spicer suggested that Trump would give a comment on this matter in the next couple of weeks.

On May 12, three days after he fired Comey, Trump said the former FBI director better hope that there are no "tapes" of their conversations before Comey starts leaking to the press.

Comey had admitted in his testimony to the US Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 that he had given a memorandum of his conversations with Trump to a friend to leak to the media.

On June 9, Trump promised to discuss the possible existence of tapes of his conversations with Comey in the very near future.

Shortly after Trump made claims about the recordings, the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee urged the administration to hand the recordings over to the panel along with any memos of the conversations.