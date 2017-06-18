US Police Say One of Victims of Maryland Murder Involved in Drug-Related Robbery

© Sputnik/ Andrey Starostin Russian Embassy in US Hopes for Fast Completion of Russian Student Murder Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the police released the names of three people arrested in connection with the murder of Najjar and Russian teen Artem Ziberov — Edgar Garcia-Gaona, Roger Garcia and Jose Ovilson Canales-Yanez.

“During the investigation it was learned from a friend of Najjar’s that Najjar had committed a drug-related robbery in December of 2016 or January of 2017, where it was rumored that he had stolen drugs from a female during a drug transaction,” the police’s statement read.

According to the police, Najjar allegedly stole an Ipad from Kara Yanez, who is a girlfriend or a wife of a friend of Edgar Garcia-Gaona, who was arrested earlier in the day.

As Najjar and Ziberov were killed inside a blue Honda Civic, Yanez filed a report in 2016 that she was robbed after a blue Honda Civic approached her on the street.

The police stressed that motive for the killing of Russian teen Ziberov is unknown, adding that his death might have been incidental.

“Although detectives have made these three arrests, this by no means should be interpreted that the investigation has concluded,” Montgomery County Chief of Police J. Thomas Manger said, as quoted in the statement.

Baltimore’s chief medical examiner ruled earlier in the month that Ziberov and Najjar died from multiple gunshot wounds. They were found on Monday night inside a car in Montgomery Village near Washington D.C. Ziberov, aged 18, was shot just hours before his graduation.