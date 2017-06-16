Canada Expects Hacktivist Groups to Attempt Influencing 2019 Election - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada’s authorities noted, however, that much of the hacking activity will be of low-sophistication.

"We expect that multiple hacktivist groups will very likely deploy cyber capabilities in an attempt to influence the democratic process during the 2019 federal election," the report stated.

"Though we expect that some influence activities will be well-planned and target more than one aspect of the democratic process," they added.

The report said cyber threat activity that threatens elections is increasing around the world.

In 2017, 13 percent of countries holding federal elections have experienced hacking attacks, according to the report.