US Homeland Security Chief Rescinds Policy Protecting Illegal Immigrants Parents

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Less Than 1.5% of Non-Immigrants Coming to US Overstay Visa Terms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly signed a memorandum on Thursday rescinding the 2014 program that sought to protect illegal immigrant parents of lawful resident children from deportation.

"John F. Kelly, after consulting with the Attorney General, signed a memorandum rescinding the November 20, 2014 memorandum that created the program known as Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA)," the DHS statement read.

The Department explained that the decision was taken because there was "no credible path forward to litigate the currently enjoined policy."

President Barack Obama's controversial program never came into being after the policies established in the DAPA memorandum were challenged by 26 states in a Texas court. The court blocked its implementation, a court of appeals affirmed the ban and the Supreme Court kept the injunction in place.