NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Ten people sustained injuries and one of them was taken to Bellevue Hospital after a car ran onto the sidewalk in Manhattan, New York Police Department spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Ten people injured, one taken to Bellevue Hospital," the spokesman said.

According to media reports, the car lost control around 37th street and Ninth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.