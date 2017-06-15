US Issues Arrest Warrant for 12 Turkish Security, Law Enforcement Officers

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich US Marshals Arrest Turkish Men Suspected of Assault in DC Embassy Brawl

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Two Canadian citizens of Turkish descent were also charges over the incident, according to the police.

"An additional fourteen individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrests," the MPD statement said.

The officials and officers were charged with misdemeanor along with assault, in some cases.

On May 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel clashed with Kurdish protesters in the vicinity of the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington, DC during Erdogan’s visit to the United States.

According to local police, at least nine people were injured and two people were arrested during the brawl.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the attack and called it an assault on the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Browser said in a press conference on Thursday that police used video footage, passport and visa images to identify the suspects.

MPD Chief Peter Newsham said the most effective way would be for the charged to present themselves to the police. Newsham noted, however, that the Turkish embassy staff was not implicated in the incident.

At present, several participants in the clash remain unidentified, and police intend to release photo material and ask the public for help in order for the individuals to be identified.