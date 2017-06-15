WikiLeaks Releases Documents on CIA Scheme Exploiting Wireless Devices

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The WikiLeaks whistleblowing website released Thursday another batch of CIA classified documents from the so-called Vault 7 project, focused on exploitation of Wi-Fi devices vulnerabilities.

"Today, June 15th 2017, WikiLeaks publishes documents from the CherryBlossom project of the CIA that was developed and implemented with the help of the US nonprofit Stanford Research Institute (SRI International)," WikiLeaks said in a press release.

The CherryBlossom tool is used to monitor the Internet activity of users and conducts software exploits. The tool mostly compromises Wi-Fi routers, and then makes it possible to control and manipulate the traffic of router users, according to WikiLeaks.

The organization also said on Twitter that CherryBlossom had been for years infecting Wi-Fi routers of D-Link, Belkin and Linksys companies.

WikiLeaks began releasing the documents of the Vault 7 on March 7, with the first full part comprising 8,761 documents. The previous release took place on June 1 and was dedicated to the "Pandemic" spyware.