Shooter at Baseball Practice in Virginia Identified as James Hodkinson

© REUTERS/ Mike Theiler FBI Taking Over Investigation Into Shooting of US Congressman - Police Chief

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The shooter at a Republican baseball practice in the US state of Virginia has been identified by law enforcement officials as James Hodgkinson, US media reported on Wednesday.

"The shooter at the GOP [Republican party] congressional baseball practice this morning is James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., according to law enforcement officials," the Washington Post reported. "Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home inspection business. His home inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, state records show."

The report noted that Hodgkinson was arrested for battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle in April 2006. Court records show that the charges were dismissed.

On Wednesday morning, Hodgkinson opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding senior Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise and several others before being apprehended.