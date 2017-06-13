Israeli Defense Contractor Gets 30 Months in Jail for Defrauding US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A former executive of an Israeli-based defense contractor has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for falsifying documents in the US Department of Defense Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"[Yuval] Marshak and others falsified bid documents to make it appear that certain FMF contracts had been competitively bid when they had not," the release stated on Monday. "Marshak further caused false certifications to be made to the DoD [Department of Defense] stating that no commissions were being paid and no non-US content was used in these contracts, when, in fact, Marshak had arranged to receive commissions and to have services performed outside the United States."

Marshak pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of major fraud against the United States in US District Court in the state of Connecticut in March, the release explained.

In addition to his prison sentence, Marshak was ordered to pay restitution of $41,170 to the Defense Department and pay a criminal fine of $7,500, the release noted.

The United States spends billions of dollars each year through the Foreign Military Financing program to provide foreign governments, including Israel, with money which must be used to purchase American-made military goods and services.