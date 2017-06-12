US Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Journalist

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressman Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a journalist who worked for The Guardian, the UK-based news outlet reported.
The report noted that Giantfore and Jacobs reached a civil settlement last week, which included a donation of $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Gianforte, a millionaire high-tech businessman, won a seat in the US House of Representative, which was vacant when Ryan Zinke was nominated and confirmed as Secretary of the Department of the Interior.
All comments
Show new comments (0)