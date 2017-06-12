Trump Tax Return Matter Included in State Anti-Corruption Case

"We will be seeking the president's financial information, including his tax returns," Frosh stated. "Yes, it will be subject of our lawsuit."
Earlier on Monday, attorneys general for the District of Columbia and for the state of Maryland announced they filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that he has breached US federal law by receiving large payments from foreign governments since he took the office in January.
Frosh emphasized that no other US president had as many entanglements with foreign governments as Trump. The current president is also the only US leader who has refused to disclose his financial documents, Frosh added.
Trump has repeatedly refused to release most of his tax returns, claiming they are under routine audit by the Internal Revenue Service. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he provided more than 100 pages of financial-related information, and some tax returns from 2005, which he claimed were above and beyond than what was required.
