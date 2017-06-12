Trump Tax Return Matter Included in State Anti-Corruption Case

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Better Luck Next Time: US House Strikes Down Resolution to Force Trump to Release Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The subject of President Donald Trump's undisclosed tax returns is included in a lawsuit against him for violating anti-corruption clauses, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a press conference on Monday.

"We will be seeking the president's financial information, including his tax returns," Frosh stated. "Yes, it will be subject of our lawsuit."

Earlier on Monday, attorneys general for the District of Columbia and for the state of Maryland announced they filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that he has breached US federal law by receiving large payments from foreign governments since he took the office in January.

Frosh emphasized that no other US president had as many entanglements with foreign governments as Trump. The current president is also the only US leader who has refused to disclose his financial documents, Frosh added.

Frosh stressed that Trump has to choose between continuing his business dealings and serving the country in his primary role. He also contended that Trump has put his personal interests above all and showed little respect for the rule of law.

Trump has repeatedly refused to release most of his tax returns, claiming they are under routine audit by the Internal Revenue Service. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he provided more than 100 pages of financial-related information, and some tax returns from 2005, which he claimed were above and beyond than what was required.