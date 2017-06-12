Register
04:32 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas, near Killeen remains in lock-down following a mass shooting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2009

    Safety ‘Apathy’ Blamed in Accident at Texas’ Ft. Hood That Killed 9 US Soldiers

    © AP Photo/ Jack Plunkett
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11420

    A tragic incident at Fort Hood in Texas that led to the deaths of 9 US soldiers in 2016 could have been avoided, if not for the atmosphere of “safety complacency” at the facility, a report has found.

    An armored LMTV (Light Medium Tactical Vehicle) pulls a water buffalo through Beatty, Nevada.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    Death Toll From Fort Hood Truck Accident Rises to 9
    On June 2, 2016, a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) — a high army truck — carrying several US soldiers, with Private Tysheena James, 21, and Staff Sgt. Miguel Colon Vasquez, 38, in the cabin was carrying out a training patrol mission, when it approached a low water crossing at Owl Creek. Because of heavy rains, the level of the water was three times higher than LMTV could officially take on, and as soon as the truck entered the creek, it was immediately overturned.

    The accident took lives of 9 soldiers, including Colon Vasquez. Three bodies were found immediately by the crew of the following truck, and the remaining six were discovered in a search and rescue operation.

    A fully operational bridge was located about 200 feet away from where the accident occurred.

    The Army investigation that followed determined that the incident was not a single mistake, but rather the result of a number of systematic faults that has led to a climate of "safety complacency" at the whole fort.

    For example, Colon Vasquez commanded Private James to cross the stream despite the fact that James had received the required training to drive a massive truck through high water. In fact, Private James received her truck driving license without having completed a basic course, according to Military.com.

    Overall, investigators found Fort Hood characterized by an "apathetic safety mentality," as staff pays little attention to violations of safety norms.

    According to the investigation, a company commander, a platoon leader and a platoon sergeant were all aware that the soldiers that went on the patrol mission did not have adequate training to drive Army convoy vehicles.

    New arrivals to Fort Hood did not receive a full briefing on local hazards at the facility, as required by Army standards. If they received the briefing, they would have known about Texas flash flooding creeks and the threat they pose, the investigation reported.

    "I've never seen or heard of the local hazard course due to it never being disseminated down the chain," one soldier told investigators, according to Military.com. Others described the unit's haphazard approach to driver training for large military vehicles.

    Fort Hood had seen two prior serious incidents at low water crossings since 2000, including one fatality, investigators discovered.

    The "risks associated with low water crossing at Fort Hood have yet to be adequately reduced," the report stated.

    A woman walks in the flood waters in southwest Houston, Texas May 26, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Daniel Kramer
    12 People, Including 5 Fort Hood Soldiers, Killed in Texas Floods - Reports
    Fort officials claim they've tightened up security standards, with all soldiers below the age of 26 now required to receive an intermediate driver course, including training on water crossing.

    Yet the facility has a long way to go, investigators say, as a flash flooding notification system is still lacking; on the day of the incident, a flood warning had been issued at 5:00 a.m., but it failed to reach the convoy that departed at 10:00 a.m..

    The problems go even deeper, investigators said, as Colon Vasquez gave the order to cross the stream despite that it far exceeded his level of authority; on top of that, the convoy was not equipped with "tactical communications" to contact HQ.

    A 2016 Statesman investigation found that reported accidents were on the rise at Fort Hood even before the June 2 accident, hitting a 10-year high of 109 in 2015, despite the population of active-duty soldiers falling by about 20 percent since 2011, Military.com reported.

    Related:

    Quebec Under Siege by Worst Flooding in Decades (PHOTOS)
    Some 2,000 People Evacuated in Canada Due to Heavy Flooding
    France's West Coast Could Be Hit By Flooding, Huge Waves – Weather Agency
    Flooding Forces Thousands From Homes in Northern California (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    California Reservoirs Full, Massive Flooding, Mudslides Cause Severe Damage
    Tags:
    Flood, casualty, incident, training, US Army, Fort Hood, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok