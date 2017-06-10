Who's Next? US Rights Group Urges Congress to Question AG Sessions on Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement on Friday it wants members of Congress to question US Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his own relations with Russia and his role in the firing of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey.

"After former FBI Director Comey’s testimony, it is clear that the American people need to hear from Attorney General Sessions about his involvement with Russia, in the firing of Comey, and any role he has played in the investigations into Russia and Trump officials as well as his reported recusal," ACLU’s Washington Legislative Office Deputy Director Christopher Anders stated.

Sessions is due to testify on the Justice Department's budget request on Tuesday in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

The ACLU is encouraging its supporters to contact members of Congress and urge them to use the budget hearing as an opportunity to question Sessions on other matters of public interest.

The rights group is also urging its followers to attend the hearings in Congress.

President Donald Trump fired Comey on May 9 upon a recommendation by Sessions.