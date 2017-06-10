Who Needs Flicks?! Comey's Testimony in US Senate Attracted 19.5M TV Viewers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some 19.5 million Americans tuned in to live broadcasts of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey's testimony before the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, the TV ratings company Nielsen Ratings in a news release said.

On Thursday morning, Comey testified before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it interfered in the US election, characterizing such accusations as absurd and intended to distract US public opinion from actual revelations of election fraud and corruption as well as from other pressing domestic concerns.