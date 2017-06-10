Register
10 June 2017
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Who Needs Flicks?! Comey's Testimony in US Senate Attracted 19.5M TV Viewers

    US
    Some 19.5 million Americans watched Ex-FBI Chief James Comey's testimony before the US Senate Intelligence Committee on TV.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some 19.5 million Americans tuned in to live broadcasts of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey's testimony before the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, the TV ratings company Nielsen Ratings in a news release said.

    "An estimated 19.5 million people tuned in to watch Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to US Congress in Washington, DC, on Thursday, June 8, 2017," Nielsen stated in the release on Friday.

    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC
    This is How Comey Really Helped US President by Trying to Damage Him
    On Thursday morning, Comey testified before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

    Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it interfered in the US election, characterizing such accusations as absurd and intended to distract US public opinion from actual revelations of election fraud and corruption as well as from other pressing domestic concerns.

