US House Minority Leader Calls on Attorney General Sessions to Step Down

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign amid reports that he may have had a previously undisclosed meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

"Sessions should resign as attorney general," Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

In March, Sessions recused himself from the probe into President Donald Trump's connections with Moscow after the Washington Post reported that he held two meetings with Kislyak, despite denying contacts with Kremlin officials at his confirmation hearing.

Reports emerged after former FBI Director James Comey’s closed testimony on Thursday that Sessions may have had a third meeting with Kislyak that was not disclosed.