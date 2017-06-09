Trump After Ex-FBI Chief's Testimony: 'WOW, Comey is a Leaker'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During his testimony, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday he asked his "close friend" to leak the memo of his private meetings with Trump to "prompt the appointment of a special counsel."

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump wrote in first remarks on Twitter following the ex-FBI chief's testimony.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 июня 2017 г.

Comey also explained why he recorded his private talks with the US president, saying that he was afraid Trump might "lie" about them.

Following the testimony, the White House commented on Comey's remark saying that Trump "is not a liar."

Trump has repeatedly said that leaks threaten the US national security and called for finding those who share classified information with the press.