Register
21:43 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Assistant Attorney General, Christopher Wray speaks at a press conference at the Justice Dept. in Washington. (File)

    Christopher Wray: What to Expect From Next FBI Chief

    © AP Photo/ Lawrence Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    29920

    US President Donald Trump stated that he would nominate criminal defense attorney Christopher Wray as the new FBI head. In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political expert Alexander Domrin commented on Trump's decision.

    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Mandel NGAN
    Comey Says Many Reports on Russia Allegedly Based on Classified Info Were 'Dead Wrong'
    According to the expert, Ray has a rather remarkable biography.

    "He is an interesting person. He worked in the Department of Justice with US Attorney General John Ashcroft, one of the 'hawks' of George W. Bush's era. He graduated from Yale Law School — the best law school in the United States," Domrin said.

    The expert also recalled that after retiring from civil service, Ray started working with King & Spalding, one of the most powerful American law companies.

    "The curious fact is that one of the customers of this company is Rosneft, the fact that immediately caused a stir among Trump's opponents," Domrin noted, adding that most of them started again pointing at Trump's alleged ties with Russia.

    "But in fact, Christopher Wray didn't work with Rosneft, and King & Spalding is a huge law firm," Domrin noted.

    The expert also noted that the new FBI head is supposed to meet certain expectations.

    "The most important thing, of course, is not Christopher Wray himself, but the fact that he is expected to 'catch the mice.' He must be a 'functional person' and not flirt with politics, as his predecessor James Comey did and for what he paid with his post," the expert concluded.

    James Comey (File)
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US Congressmen Ask for Additional Data from Justice Dept., FBI on Comey Firing
    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump announced on Twitter that he would nominate Christopher Wray to be the next FBI director.

    "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," he wrote.

    Wray will replace former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump dismissed in May, stating that Comey is incapable of further performing his duties. Trump has indicated that he considered the FBI's investigation into Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 election when he fired the director.

    Related:

    Trump Picks New FBI Chief Nominee
    Ahead of Congressional Testimony Fired FBI Chief Says Trump Demanded ‘Loyalty’
    Majority of Americans Distrust Ex-FBI Director Comey, Trump on Russia Probe
    Tags:
    intelligence, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok