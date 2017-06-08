WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Baltimore’s chief medical examiner ruled earlier that 18-year-old Artem Ziberov and 17-year-old Shadi Najjar died from multiple gunshot wounds. They were found on Monday night inside a car in Montgomery Village near Washington D.C.

Father Victor Potapov said the teen’s body was in a Baltimore morgue. "He will be brought to the church for a mourning service before being flown to Moscow for a funeral service and burial," the priest added.

The Montgomery County Police Department confirmed the slain teenager was a Russian citizen . Father Victor said he planned to study international affairs at the University of Maryland.

Police are treating the shooting as a homicide. They have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of suspects.