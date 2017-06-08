Ohio Man Charged With Murder After HIV-Infected Partner Dies

Last week, 51-year-old Ronald Murdock of Toledo was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, both counts related to his relationship with a woman whom he dated for several years without letting her know about his health condition.

​Ohio, along with several other US states, has a law obliging HIV-positive people to disclose their disease to their sexual partners.

"It would be different if he had let people know that he had [HIV] before he got in that relationship, but he didn't," said Josh Klempner, the son of the alleged victim.

"So that right there tells me and everybody else that he has no care."

Murdock was reportedly married and had a longtime affair with Kimberly Klempner, who died at age 51 of AIDS in February this year, according to WTVG. Klempner didn't know about Murdock's marital status and found out that he had the virus that causes AIDS when she discovered the pills he was taking.

According to a police report, Murdock's wife told Klempner her husband was HIV-positive after she found out about the affair, but it was too late.

On Tuesday, a judge set bond for Murdock at $1.5 million. If convicted of murder, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.