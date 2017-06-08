Paul Ryan: Trump's Appeal for Loyalty of Ex-FBI Chief 'Obviously' Inappropriate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked by MSNBC reporter on Wednesday whether it would be appropriate for the president to ask Comey for loyalty, Ryan stated: "No, obviously I don't think that is."

Earlier in the day, the Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey's written testimony about conversations with Trump prior to his firing.

The former FBI chief is set to appear before the panel on Thursday morning and expected to shed more light on the agency's probe into Trump's alleged ties with Russia.

Comey will likely get many questions with respect to the loyalty request during the hearing, Ryan noted.

Ryan stressed that the written testimony has not revealed any new, previously unreported facts. Yet it is important that the statement came from the former official himself, rather than from several media outlets, Ryan added.

Moreover, the speaker of the House suggested not to make judgments on the outcome of the Russia probe yet, because the committee has not presented full evidence on this matter.