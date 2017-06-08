Register
    U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan looks at U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers. at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2017

    Paul Ryan: Trump's Appeal for Loyalty of Ex-FBI Chief 'Obviously' Inappropriate

    US House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview that President Donald Trump's alleged demand for a pledge of loyalty from former FBI Director James Comey was not appropriate.

    Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.
    Trump Feels 'Completely and Totally Vindicated' by Comey's Testimony
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked by MSNBC reporter on Wednesday whether it would be appropriate for the president to ask Comey for loyalty, Ryan stated: "No, obviously I don't think that is."

    Earlier in the day, the Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey's written testimony about conversations with Trump prior to his firing.

    The former FBI chief is set to appear before the panel on Thursday morning and expected to shed more light on the agency's probe into Trump's alleged ties with Russia.

    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia
    Nearly One Third of Americans Say Trump Did 'Something Illegal' Regarding Russia - Poll
    Comey will likely get many questions with respect to the loyalty request during the hearing, Ryan noted.

    Ryan stressed that the written testimony has not revealed any new, previously unreported facts. Yet it is important that the statement came from the former official himself, rather than from several media outlets, Ryan added.

    Moreover, the speaker of the House suggested not to make judgments on the outcome of the Russia probe yet, because the committee has not presented full evidence on this matter.

    James Comey, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, United States
