04:32 GMT +306 June 2017
    Milli Hernandez

    Nebraska Girl Disqualified From Soccer Game After Officials Believe She is a Boy

    Youtube/Fox 8
    US
    212304

    An 8-year-old girl in Omaha has was disqualified from participating in a soccer game along with her team because officials said she looked too much like a boy.

    Mili Hernandez, who plays for the Azzuri Cachorros girls club team, prefers to wear her hair short. She told the local NBC affiliate, "When my hair starts to grow I cut it short because I've always had short hair. I didn't like my hair long." 

    Tibetan women's soccer team
    © Photo: Facebook / Tibet Women's Soccer
    Tibet Women’s Soccer Team Unwelcome in US, Gets Into Canadian Tournament Instead

    Milli’s skill allows her to play alongside 11-year-olds even though she is younger. Her father Gerardo Hernandez is supportive of his daughter’s passion, saying, "It's what she likes. It's what she always wants to do — play soccer."

    The young girl was preparing to play a game in Springfield Soccer Club girls tournament finals, but before she or her team could take to the field, they were disqualified as officials insisted that Mili was not a girl.

    Tournament organizers even saw Mili’s insurance card and were still not convinced.

    "Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy. They don't have a reason to kick the whole club out," she said.

    Milli’s father Gerardo says she was "in shock," adding, "She was crying after they told us… They made her cry."

    Though she feels the officials’ decision isn’t fair, Mili said that there are other tournaments that she take part in.

    Milli’s parents can appeal the decision with the Nebraska State Soccer Association.

    soccer, Nebraska, United States
