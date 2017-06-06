Register
    US Senate Adopts Symbolic Resolution Hailing Reunification of Jerusalem

    © Photo: Pixabay
    The US Senate unanimously passed a symbolic resolution hailing the anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
    © AFP 2017/ Jack Guez
    ‘Just Give Us Time’: White House Delays Promise to Move US Embassy to Jerusalem
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — All 90 senators in attendance voted on Monday in favor of Senate Resolution 176, which "recognizes the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem and extends its [the Senate's] friendship and hopes for peace to the residents of Jerusalem and the people of Israel."

    The resolution also calls upon the president and all US officials to abide by the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.

    The Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 mandated that the US mission be relocated from Tel Aviv no later than May 31, 1999.

    Mushroom cloud from an American atomic bomb test on January 17, 1962. The test was designated Upshot Knothold Grable shot No. 10.
    © East News/ USA/Science Photo Library
    Doomsday Operation: Israeli Plans to Detonate Nuke in 1967 War Revealed
    But every US president since Bill Clinton has signed presidential waivers each six months to keep the diplomatic mission temporarily in Tel Aviv.

    During his presidential campaign, President Donald Trump promised to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, but on June 1, he reversed course and signed a waiver to keep the diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv for six more months.

    Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967 in a move that was not recognized by the international community. The Palestinians seek to establish East Jerusalem as their own independent state's capital.

    A giant Israeli flag flies over a settlement building situated in the middle of a Palestinian neighbourhood of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem, on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX
    Arab Peace Requirements: 'Israel Clearly Cannot Accept' Retreating to 1967 Borders
    The newly passed Senate resolution acknowledges the contentious nature of the rival claims over the holy city.

    The Senate "reaffirms that it is the longstanding, bipartisan policy of the United States Government that the permanent status of Jerusalem remains a matter to be decided between the parties through final status negotiations towards a two-state solution," the resolution states.

    The issue of Jerusalem has been one of the main sticking points in Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, with both sides refusing to relinquish their claims over the holy city.

    Tags:
    reunification, resolution, Six-Day War, Jerusalem, United States
