US Condemns London Terror Incidents, Offer UK Assistance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security said in a Sunday statement that it had no information on credible terror threat in the country following two terror incidents in London late on Saturday.

"The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the United Kingdom. We are working with our interagency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area… At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States," the statement read.