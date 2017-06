MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said hackers who leaked sensitive Democratic files last year could have been from anywhere including the United States, in a Friday interview with NBC.

"Hackers can be anywhere – they can be in Russia, in Asia, even in Latin America. They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia," he told the US news network.