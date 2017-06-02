Register
20:15 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama wipes away tears from his eyes as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5, 2016, about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence.

    Obama to Be Blamed for Not Sending Paris Deal for Senate Ratification - Corker

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster, File
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6820

    Democrats should direct their frustration over President Donald Trump’s exit from the Paris climate accord at former President Barack Obama, who never submitted the agreement to the US Senate for ratification, Senator Bob Corker said in a statement on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Obama never used the word "treaty" in describing the 195-nation Paris agreement, because the US Constitution requires all treaties to be confirmed by a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

    "The left's anger about the Paris climate agreement should be directed at President Obama," Corker wrote in the statement via Twitter. "Unlike France and Germany, President Obama purposely chose not to have the Paris agreement ratified by the Senate."

    If the Paris climate deal was so crucial to the future of the world, then Obama should have been willing to ratify it as a treaty, Corker noted.

    President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary meeting at the ExpoForum exhibition center as part at the of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin Jokingly Blames Trump for June Snow in Moscow Amid US Exit From Paris Climate Deal
    On Thursday, Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris accord, saying that the deal would harm the US economy.

    The move has been widely criticized by many, including the Democrats, environmentalists and the international community.

    Trump's decision continues his administration's attempts to reduce former US President Barack Obama's legacy to nothing following the moves to withdraw from the TPP free trade deal, as well as to review several environmental initiatives of the previous administration.

    The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21).

    The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan. The agreement took effect November 4, 2016.

    Related:

    All Countries Must Adhere to Paris Climate Deal Amid US Withdrawal - Chinese FM
    US to Continue Cutting Greenhouse Gases After Leaving Paris Accord - Tillerson
    Paris Deal Not Subject to Renegotiation Despite US Withdrawal – EU Commissioner
    Regressive Politics: Trump Pulls Out of 'Unfair' Paris Agreement
    Tags:
    Paris Climate Deal, Donald Trump, Bob Corker, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok