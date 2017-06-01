Register
00:35 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Gannett's USA Today Newspaper

    US Daily Newspaper Circulation Plunges to Lowest Level Since 1940

    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    US
    Get short URL
    212660

    According to a report by the PEW Research Center, the fortunes of US daily newspapers continued to decline in 2016, setting a new low for daily circulation in records going back to 1940.

    Knife
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Editor of Turkish Daily Newspaper Killed in Family Quarrel
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The fortunes of US daily newspapers continued to decline in 2016, setting a new low for daily circulation in records going back to 1940, according to a report by the PEW Research Center on Thursday.

    "The estimated total US daily newspaper circulation (print and digital combined) in 2016 was 35 million for weekday and 38 million for Sunday, both of which fell 8 percent over the previous year," a press release accompanying the report stated. "Declines were highest in print circulation: Weekday print circulation decreased 10 percent and Sunday circulation decreased 9 percent.

    The report included data going back to 1940, when daily newspaper circulation was 41 million and 32 million on Sunday.

    The primary reason is that "more and more Americans consume news digitally," the report explained.

    Despite the proliferation of news outlets that delivered content exclusively on-line, daily newspaper circulation appeared to stabilize at 55 million from 1999 to 2003, before beginning a steady decline to the present level, the report also revealed.

    The latest estimates include both print and on-line editions of daily newspapers, according to the report.

    Related:

    US Authorities to Monitor Sale of Chicago Sun-Times Newspaper
    Chinese Newspaper Says India’s Fears of Beijing’s Military Build-Up Exaggerated
    Fillon Sues Newspaper for Divulging Information on Wife's Fake Job
    Tags:
    newspaper, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok