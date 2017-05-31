Register
16:48 GMT +331 May 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the apparent attack in Manchester, England, before his remarks alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 23, 2017.

    Percentage of US Voters Supporting Trump’s Impeachment Increases - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    18011

    The percentage of US voters that would like to see President Donald Trump impeached has increased over the last week, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday.

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    First Republican Congressman Raises Possibility of Trump Impeachment
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A survey of registered US voters revealed that support for impeachment proceedings increased to 43 percent from 38 percent in the last seven days.

    Forty-five percent of respondents don’t want Congress to impeach Trump, down one percent from the previous week’s survey.

    The percentage of respondents who approve of the job the president is doing remained the same at 45 percent.

    The poll was conducted May 25-30 among 1,991 registered US voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

    On May 17, Congressman Al Green said Trump should be impeached for obstructing the FBI probe into the possible relationship between the president and the Russian government. Other lawmakers have resisted the idea as multiple investigations into Trump’s relationship with Russia continue.

    Both the White House and multiple Russian officials have denied allegations of collusion, and Moscow has repeatedly denied it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

