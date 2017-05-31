Turkish Government Gave Flynn’s Company $530,000 to Make Documentary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's company received a $530,000 payment from a former chief of Turkish military intelligence to produce a pro-government documentary, media reported.

Flynn travelled to Turkey last year in fall to close the agreement related to the film's production with a Turkish businessman, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The report noted that the documentary, that was planned to restore the country's image after the military coup attempt in July 2016, has been neither finished nor distributed. However, it demonstrated the work Flynn Intel Group has done for the government of Turkey, the report stated.

In March, the newspaper said citing former Central Intelligence Agency Director James Woolsey that Flynn had conversations with the Turkish ministers while serving as an adviser to the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Flynn announced his resignation on February 13 after media revealed the fact that he has misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials.