FAA Proposes Fining United Airlines $435,000 for Unsafe Flights in 2014

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — United Airlines may have to pay a fine of nearly a half million dollars for operating a Boeing 787 aircraft that was not in airworthy condition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The proposed fine was due to United’s failure to inspect a fuel pump that had been replaced in 2014.

"The airline [allegedly] failed to perform a required inspection of the work before returning the aircraft to service," the release stated. "United operated the aircraft on 23 domestic and international passenger flights before performing the required inspection."

The announcement marked the latest bit of bad publicity for United, which has been wracked by multiple incidents of poor customer service, including an episode in which a passenger lost two teeth while being dragged off a plane so a company employee could fly for free.