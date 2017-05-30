US Still 'Completely Unprepared' for Global Cyber Challenges - Senator Sasse

© AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein US Cybersecurity Consultant Claims WannaCry Hackers From Southern China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States remains unprepared to deal with the growing threat of cyber attacks from foreign nations, Senator Ben Sasse said on Tuesday.

"We’re completely unprepared for the pace of change that’s coming as cyber disrupts warfare," Sasse told the website Politico. "We don’t have any of the right mental frameworks for how to debate this yet."

Sasse pointed to the upcoming 2018 Congressional mid-term and 2020 US presidential elections as likely targets of sophisticated breaches.

He said the country needs to develop the proper toolkit to defend against foreign cyber attacks, and referred to Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections as an example of a threat the United States was not prepared to withstand.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the US elections, calling them absurd.

