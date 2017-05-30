Trump Condemns Friday’s Attack in Portland Train

© AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus Man Who Murdered Two People on Portland Train a Known White Supremacist

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the attack against passengers on a commuter train in Portland, Oregon that took place on May 26.

"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are with them," Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Friday in the US state of Oregon, a man armed with a knife attacked passengers of a train in the Northeast Portland district as they tried to prevent the attacker from bullying two Muslim women.

One person died at the scene and another at the hospital, with the third one suffering no life-threatening injuries. The attacker was detained by the police and arrested for aggravated murder.