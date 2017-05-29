Strange White House Strobe Lights: Dance Party, End Times or Signal to Moscow?

On Sunday at about 8:20 pm, Fox 5 Atlanta reported on strange red lights flashing in the windows of the second-floor of the White House. The light show was reported to have lasted for about 20 minutes before ending as abruptly as it had started. With no official explanation from White House officials forthcoming, internet users quickly took to Twitter to present their own theories.

Some suggested that the strobe lights were set up for a rockin' dance party at the White House, possibly to celebrate Trump's return from his first trip abroad as president.

Is someone having a Memorial Day turnup at The White House. Looks like club lights. pic.twitter.com/QGSuBRt3Iu — JMK 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) 29 мая 2017 г.

Red lights flashing from Windows on Whitehouse 2nd floor. Looks like Trump having a psychedelic party! — ROSEANNE (@STAR13R) 29 мая 2017 г.

Red Light Flashing In The Whitehouse



Big Party or wot !?... https://t.co/uT3QGWCmXP — Miguel Bouça (@cosmogenesis777) 29 мая 2017 г.

Others joked about President Trump's recent photo op with Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi holding an odd glowing orb in a darkened room in Riyadh, and suggested Trump may have taken the orb back home with him to Washington.

*cue The X-Files music* The flashing red lights in the White House are Trump attempting to re-establish contact with the Saudi Orb. 👽 — Deidre (@ShoeBeDoBeDo) 29 мая 2017 г.

Others, recalling another odd incident in front of President Trump's Mar-A-Lago's estate from a week earlier, joked that the lights were a sign of the end times.

First a sinkhole in front of Mar-A-Lago and now flashing red lights inside the White House?



What part of Revelations is that in again? — Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) 29 мая 2017 г.

Of course, no batch of crazy conspiracy theories would be complete without the claim that the Russians were behind it all

The Red Lights at the White House are a signal to Putin indicatin' the extraction point. https://t.co/j7U4AHTOth — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) 29 мая 2017 г.

@Breaking911 If it's red it's gotta be the Russians! — Tyler Durden (@TylerDurden6996) 29 мая 2017 г.

Flashing red lights in the White House cause a press panic. Obviously, the Russians invaded the @WhiteHouse — JulieOnTheRight (@Julieontheright) 29 мая 2017 г.

Those red lights at the White House are totally going in the russia investigation war room. — ReedNTweets (@ReedNTweets) 29 мая 2017 г.

Other Twitter users even cleverly tied the strobe show to iconic movies and television shows.

There's only one person I trust to investigate the unexplained red strobe lights in the White House pic.twitter.com/ukLgodCC7R — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) 29 мая 2017 г.

Finally, a few serious users proposed a couple more serious-minded theories.

Mysterious red flashing lights @ White House. Are those snipers on the roof above? pic.twitter.com/NOX9KVjbUB — FlashPolkaDot (@flashpolkadot) 29 мая 2017 г.

Whatever the case may be, until the Secret Service, the White House, or other officials explain what actually happened, internet theories will continue to abound. At any rate, the impromptu light show certainly accomplished at least one thing: providing the internet with hours of entertainment on a Sunday night.