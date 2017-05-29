Register
    Strange red lights flash from within the White House

    Strange White House Strobe Lights: Dance Party, End Times or Signal to Moscow?

    © Photo: Youtube / A J T News
    On Sunday evening, observers reported seeing strange red strobe lights flashing from a window inside the White House. The mystery light show quickly prompted Twitter users to present their theories about what was really going on. The most popular theories? Dance party, Saudi orb, a sign of end times, and of course, the Russians.

    On Sunday at about 8:20 pm, Fox 5 Atlanta reported on strange red lights flashing in the windows of the second-floor of the White House. The light show was reported to have lasted for about 20 minutes before ending as abruptly as it had started. With no official explanation from White House officials forthcoming, internet users quickly took to Twitter to present their own theories.

    Some suggested that the strobe lights were set up for a rockin' dance party at the White House, possibly to celebrate Trump's return from his first trip abroad as president.

    Others joked about President Trump's recent photo op with Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi holding an odd glowing orb in a darkened room in Riyadh, and suggested Trump may have taken the orb back home with him to Washington.

    Others, recalling another odd incident in front of President Trump's Mar-A-Lago's estate from a week earlier, joked that the lights were a sign of the end times.

    Of course, no batch of crazy conspiracy theories would be complete without the claim that the Russians were behind it all

    Other Twitter users even cleverly tied the strobe show to iconic movies and television shows.

    Finally, a few serious users proposed a couple more serious-minded theories.

    Whatever the case may be, until the Secret Service, the White House, or other officials explain what actually happened, internet theories will continue to abound. At any rate, the impromptu light show certainly accomplished at least one thing: providing the internet with hours of entertainment on a Sunday night.

