At Least Eight People Dead After Mississippi Shootings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 8 people were killed in recent shooting incidents in the US state of Mississippi, while a 35-year-old suspect was arrested, US media reported Sunday, citing local authorities.

The sheriff's deputy was among those killed during the shooting that had occurred on Saturday night, local media reported.

The suspect is Cory Godbolt, who killed eight people in three different scenes in Lincoln county, Mississippi pic.twitter.com/9pQxwg9PQT — Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 28, 2017

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County, with two of the homes located in Brookhaven and one in Bogue Chitto. According to Strain, investigators are currently working at all three locations.

The suspected shooter, identified as Cory Godbolt, is now in custody. According to Strain, charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be "premature" to discuss a motive at this point.