Newark Airport Terminal Evacuated After Suspicious Pressure Cooker Found

The Port Authority Police Department the suspicious package was found on level 3 of Terminal A, the regional terminal for United Airlines.

Passengers have been told to expect delays as the device is checked. The bomb squad has reportedly arrived at the airport.

Indonesian police say that pressure cookers were used in the blasts in Jakarta the night of May 24 that killed three policemen. They were also used in the Boston Marathon bombing in the US in 2013 and in terrorist attacks around the world.

After about an hour, the package was cleared by police.