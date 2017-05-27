Zbigniew Brzezinski Dies at 89

Mika Brzezinski made an announcement through Instagram, saying that her farther — a renowned political scientist and a diplomat — has "passed away peacefully."

"My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life," she wrote on Friday.

The cause of the death has yet to be revealed.

The Polish-American diplomat served under Carter from 1977 to 1981. Prior to that, he was a counselor to President Lyndon Johnson from 1966 to 1968.

