05:12 GMT +327 May 2017
    US Senate Panel Requests All Trump Campaign Documents, Phone Records

    The US Senate Intelligence committee asked President Donald Trump’s political organization to hand over all materials and phone records dating back to mid-2016 as part of its probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election, media reported citing unnamed sources.

    US Media Claims Kushner, Russian Ambassador Discussed Setting Up Secret Channel
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Senate letter addressed to the Trump campaign’s treasurer arrived last week, "according to two people briefed on the request," The Washington Post said Friday.

    On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said allegations of Russian meddling are part of a well-thought out "smear campaign" by the Democratic Party that "has started to live a life of its own and has nothing to do with the reality."

    The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential campaign, including alleged hacking attempts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the allegations as baseless and unfounded, noting that Russia had no intention to interfere in the US presidential campaign and had no ties with the Trump campaign.

