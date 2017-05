WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An advisor to the president said the plan is currently under consideration, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

US media noted that aides said the vetting of tweets would be difficult to put in place, but might help lift a burden from the White House Press Office which is constantly explaining Trump's tweets.

In a recent interview, Trump said his communications staff find it hard to keep up with him because he is such an active president, making it difficult for them to stand at the podium and talk to the press with with perfect accuracy.