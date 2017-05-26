Bipartisan Group of US Senators Introduce Bill to Lift Cuban Trade Embargo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In December 2014, former President Barack Obama announced that the United States would normalize relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement and hostilities. The two countries reopened embassies in their respective capitals in July 2015. However, the congressionally-mandated US trade embargo continues to remain in effect.

"The Freedom to Export to Cuba Act of 2017 repeals the current legal restrictions against doing business with Cuba, including the original 1961 authorization for establishing the trade embargo," the release said.

The legislation would also repeal other restrictive statutes that prohibit transactions between US businesses and Cuba, and lift limitations on direct shipping between American and Cuban ports.

"The legislation repeals key provisions of previous laws that block Americans from doing business in Cuba, but does not repeal portions of law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government," the release noted.