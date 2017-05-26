Trump's Arms Deal Ignores Saudi Support for Terror, Repression - US Senator

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — During his trip to Riyadh last weekend, Trump and Saudi King Salman announced a deal for US defense companies to sell $110 billion in weapons and related services to Saudi Arabia. The contracts are worth up to $350 billion over the next 10 years.
"Saudi Arabia has been a supporter of terrorism. Its armed forces have committed war crimes in Yemen. Saudi Arabia ranks among the world’s worse violators of human rights — even below Iran," Leahy stated.
Trump began his first foreign tour as president with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The trip also took him to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.
