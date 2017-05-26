Trump's Arms Deal Ignores Saudi Support for Terror, Repression - US Senator

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) — During his trip to Riyadh last weekend, Trump and Saudi King Salman announced a deal for US defense companies to sell $110 billion in weapons and related services to Saudi Arabia. The contracts are worth up to $350 billion over the next 10 years.

"Saudi Arabia has been a supporter of terrorism. Its armed forces have committed war crimes in Yemen. Saudi Arabia ranks among the world’s worse violators of human rights — even below Iran," Leahy stated.

"The message to the Saudi regime, and the Saudi people, from President Trump and his family is that these issues are no longer important enough to even mention."

Trump began his first foreign tour as president with a visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The trip also took him to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.