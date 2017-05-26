Register
03:24 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Earthquake

    California Earthquake Expert: Public Must Be Prepared for the Big One

    © AFP 2017/ Richter magnitude scale
    US
    Get short URL
    0 19310

    California scientists are saying that a massive earthquake is certain to happen on the US West Coast, it's only a matter of when. They are urging the public to resist being paralyzed by fear and instead get informed and motivated to protect themselves, their families and their property.

    There are already cities in the Golden State requiring that vulnerable buildings be retrofitted, and next year scientists with the US Geological Society are set to reveal the first stage of an early warning system for earthquakes that would notify people of an incoming tremor through their personal electronic devices.

    In a recent speech to the Japan Geoscience Union and American Geophysical Union, seismologist Lucy Jones said there needs to be fundamental change in the way experts communicate to the public about earthquakes.

    Jones reasoned that the usual vague analysis that estimates the probability of a quake striking sometime over the course of a few decades leads to a public that’s largely complacent and passive about earthquakes, ultimately leaving them unprepared for the inevitable. 

    Seismograph
    © Flickr/ Matt Katzenberger
    Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Pacific Coast of Mexico – US Geological Survey

    She pointed to the preparedness of Chinese officials, who ordered evacuations ahead of a 7.3 magnitude temblor in 1975, predicted by way of the 500 “foreshocks” they sensed before the massive quake occurred.

    "The prediction did not happen because the Chinese knew more than we do about foreshocks," Jones said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "They used the basic principle … quantified more than a century ago: One earthquake makes another earthquake more likely, and guessed that having a swarm of over 500 events made a big earthquake even more likely."

    She explained that risking a false alarm was much less dangerous than allowing people to remain in buildings not equipped to withstand earthquakes.

    California has missed the mark on this before. Scientists projected a 95 percent chance that a magnitude 6.0 earthquake would hit between 1988 and 1993, but the next quake did not come until 2004. 

    View of a seismograph. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PEDRO PARDO
    Second Powerful Earthquake Hits US-Canadian Border – US Geological Service

    Jones emphasized that reporting the probability of a temblor striking in the future doesn’t make people safer. For her, the solutions is for scientists to communicate what they are sure of, rather than what they are unsure of.

    She suggested informing property owners who would be responsible for costs associated with retrofitting – or repairing or replacing fallen buildings.

    She said, "By emphasizing the financial aspects, I moved people away from fear that can paralyze decision-making … I showed them that they were going to have to pay for the earthquake, one way or another. Either now or after it happens. It was just a matter of when."

    Jones also emphasized the importance of community, saying that one collapsed building often affects another. "Someone’s decision not to be ready increases the chances that others will suffer," she said. 

    Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One, south of the township of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island, November 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Anthony Phelps
    Changing Course: US Warship to Help New Zealand Earthquake Victims

    In 2015, this led to Los Angeles passing the most wide-ranging retrofitting laws in the nation.

    She told the scientists, "Remember that society wants our help, needs our help to save people’s lives and their livelihoods.

    "As a scientific community, I believe we should, as a moral duty, be fostering the creation of information that can be used to make a safer society."

    Related:

    New Powerful 5.6 Earthquake Rocks Fukushima
    Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Central Turkey - Emergencies Authorities
    Oklahoma Tribe Sues Oil Companies Over Earthquake Damage
    Chile Struck by 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake – USGS
    Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Bali - US Geological Survey
    Tags:
    retrofitting, preparations, Earthquake, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok