FBI Reportedly Investigating Trump's Son-in-Law Kushner for Russia Contacts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kusher is supposedly under scrutiny by the FBI because of interactions with Russia contacts, The Washington Post claimed Thursday, citing "people familiar with the investigation."

FBI agents, the report added, remain focused on Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of the probe.

Trump has refuted the reports of his campaign's connections with Russia and called the investigation into this matter a "witch hunt." He stressed that the FBI should conclude the probe as soon as possible, because the administration needs focus on other critical domestic issues. Russian officials have repeatedly denied having any ties with the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.