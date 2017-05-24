Ex-Trump Advisor Carter Page to Testify Before House Committee on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's former campaign foreign policy advisor Carter Page, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into Russia and alleged meddling in the 2016 election, US media reported on Wednesday.
Last month, Page told CNN that none of his interactions with Russian officials contained anything that was not on public record.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the US election, calling them absurd.
