Trump's Refusal to Provide Records on Foreign Payments Violates Law - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In March, the Trump Organization stated that the company would identify foreign government customers and donate profits by the end of the year.

"Unfortunately, your meager response does not include the vast majority of documents we requested in our letter," Cummings wrote in the letter to the Trump Organization. "Instead, you provided only a… pamphlet. [It] raises grave concerns about the President’s refusal to comply with the Constitution merely because he believes it is ‘impractical'."

The House Oversight Committee requested records on the organization's treatment of these payments on April 17.

Cummings stressed that the pamphlet shows that the organization would not try to identify all foreign emoluments that are prohibited by the Constitution. The congressman noted that complying with the country's law is not "an optional exercise."

The Committee resent its request for relevant documents from the Trump Organization, the letter noted.