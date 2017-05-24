Dems Request Deutsche Bank Records on Trump Family Loans, Russian Trades

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The lawmakers asked the bank's CEO John Cryan in a letter "whether loans Deutsche Bank made to President Trump were guaranteed by the Russian Government, or were in any way connected to Russia," according to CNBC.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the group asked the bank to provide a report about its conduct in the Russian "mirror trading" scandal.

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst White House Says Hearings Show No Evidence of Russia-Trump Campaign Collusion

In January, the German lender agreed to pay over $500 million in fines to US and British regulatory agencies to settle an investigation into whether it helped transfer $10 billion out of Russia through a "mirror trading" process.

The Committee members stressed in the letter that the information from the bank would be critical for the panel's probe into Trump's reported ties with Russia.

Trump has denied allegations that he colluded with the Russian government to affect the US election. Russian officials have also repeatedly called the allegations absurd and stated that Moscow had no intention to meddle in the November 8 election or the country’s domestic affairs.