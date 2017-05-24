Trump Nominates George Nesterczuk as Office of Personnel Management Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nesterczuk previously served at OPM from 2004 through 2006 as senior adviser to the Director of the US Office of Personnel Management for the Defense Department of Defense, during which he led OPM efforts in the establishment of the national security personnel system at the Defense Department.

Nesterczuk also served at OPM during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

The OPM is a US government agency that manages its civil service system, providing for government employee positions to be filled in a professional, non-partisan manner.