2018 US Defense Budget Includes Additional Funding for ICBM Force Modernization

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The budget request contains increases for maintenance and improvements of the US Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force, according to the budget proposal.

"The FY [fiscal year] 2018 budget request funds additional investments to sustain and modernize the ICBM force, including Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) integrated design and development," the document that was released on Tuesday stated.

The Defense Department noted in the document that strengthening the US nuclear enterprise remains one of the Air Force’s top priorities.

Moreover, the budget plan supports the fast recapitalization of the Vietnam era UH-1N light-lift utility helicopter fleet to improve the security provided to the ICBM inventory, the document noted.

Overall, the Trump administration has proposed $639.1 billion budget for the Defense Department for fiscal year 2018.