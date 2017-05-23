Register
22:23 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Trump's Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Proposal 'Cruel' - Pelosi

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7503

    US President Donald Trump's budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 breaks promises he made as a candidate and is both short-sighted and cruel, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's proposed budget, which was released on Tuesday, would reduce funding for diplomacy and foreign aid by more than 30 percent.

    "President Trump’s budget is a stark showcase of the President’s broken promises to America’s hard-working families," Pelosi stated. "It’s a short-sighted and cruel budget that perfectly reflects what Republicans in Congress have been trying to inflict on America for years."

    Pelosi noted the budget proposal cuts education, rolls back US leadership on clean energy and hurts programs to research new medicines and cures for disease.

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    White House Eyes Cutting Budget Spending by $3.6 Trln to Boost Fiscal Efficacy
    The budget would have the harshest effects on families in rural communities and shows Trump does not value the future for seniors, children or working families, Pelosi added.

    The proposed budget has already received criticism from Congress, where both Republicans and Democrats have voiced opposition to planned spending cuts.

    Lawmakers will in the coming months produce their own draft budget and are likely to disregard the president's proposals, as they have done with past presidents.

    Related:

    Int'l Organizations To Be Accountable For US Budget Spending - US Envoy to UN
    Trump's $19.1Bln Space Budget Sustains US Efforts to Land Astronaut on Mars
    Trump US Budget Includes for Border Control, Mexico Wall - Security Dept.
    White House Budget Maintains 'Critical Funding to Implement Sanctions'
    Tags:
    budget, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok