Trump's Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Proposal 'Cruel' - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's proposed budget, which was released on Tuesday, would reduce funding for diplomacy and foreign aid by more than 30 percent.

"President Trump’s budget is a stark showcase of the President’s broken promises to America’s hard-working families," Pelosi stated. "It’s a short-sighted and cruel budget that perfectly reflects what Republicans in Congress have been trying to inflict on America for years."

Pelosi noted the budget proposal cuts education, rolls back US leadership on clean energy and hurts programs to research new medicines and cures for disease.

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI White House Eyes Cutting Budget Spending by $3.6 Trln to Boost Fiscal Efficacy

The budget would have the harshest effects on families in rural communities and shows Trump does not value the future for seniors, children or working families, Pelosi added.

The proposed budget has already received criticism from Congress, where both Republicans and Democrats have voiced opposition to planned spending cuts.

Lawmakers will in the coming months produce their own draft budget and are likely to disregard the president's proposals, as they have done with past presidents.